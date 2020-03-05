Canadian military prepares against COVID-19 spread

OTTAWA, March 4 (Xinhua)– Canada’s military has shifted into a mode of “pre-pandemic planning” against the COVID-19 spread, Global News reported Wednesday evening.

A military order for all Canadian Armed Forces members said Wednesday that it is now moving into the pandemic alert and preparedness to shield against the potential spread of COVID-19 across Canada and its ranks.

Commanders must now assess vacation requests on a case by case basis as well, and the military will reimburse a member’s cancelled vacation, the order said.

Other changes to Canadian Armed Forces operations include an increased protection to supply chains, and potential cordons that may limit movement. Commanders have been warned to reconsider large gatherings among its forces.

On Wednesday morning, the Canadian government announced the creation of a new cabinet committee on COVID-19.

The committee is to meet regularly to ensure government leadership, coordination, and preparedness for a response to the health and economic impacts of the virus.

In the past days, Canada confirmed two to four new COVID-19 cases every day. It reported six new cases Tuesday, the highest number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began, bringing the total to 33 in the country.