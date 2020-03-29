Canadian PM’s wife says gets “all clear” from doctor after COVID-19 diagnosis

TORONTO, March 29 (Xinhua) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife said on social media Sunday that she has received clearance from her doctor after having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

“I am feeling so much better,” said Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in a Facebook post, calling on everyone to listen and follow the health protocols and stay at home for the time being.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced on March 12 that Trudeau’s wife had tested positive for COVID-19, and she has remained in self-isolation since then.

The prime minister and the couple’s three children showed no symptoms from the virus, but were also in isolation following medical advice.

The total confirmed cases have reached 5,655 in Canada, including 61 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.