Canadian police detain gunman who left several victims in Nova Scotia

A shooter who left several victims in the town of Portapique, Nova Scotia has been detained by police after an intense manhunt which lasted many hours.

He was reportedly trying to escape in what looked like a law enforcement vehicle, wearing a police uniform. The police specified that the attacker wasn’t one of their employees.

#Colchester: Gabriel Wortman may be driving what appears to be an RCMP vehicle & may be wearing an RCMP uniform. There’s 1 difference btwn his car and our RCMP vehicles: the car #. The suspect’s car is 28B11, behind rear passenger window. If you see 28B11 call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/yyeOeBt8Ui — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been pursuing the suspect, who has been identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, since the early hours of this morning.

They said the shooter described as “armed and dangerous” was in a car which resembled a RCMP vehicle, and he may have been wearing an RCMP uniform.

51-year-old Gabriel Wortman is the suspect in our active shooter investigation in #Portapique. There are several victims. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see him, call 911. DO NOT approach. He’s described as a white man, bald, 6’2-6’3 with green eyes. pic.twitter.com/Y2nJNULlkn — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

“There are several victims” in the shooting caused by the gunman, they added, without elaborating on their condition. The motives of the perpetrator are currently unclear.

But CBC News paints a different picture of the events. It claims that multiple people were killed by the attacker, with Wortman himself being shot dead by the police. There were also reports that one officer was killed and another injured during the 12-hour-long manhunt.

The authorities advised the people of Portapique to stay indoors, and even “if possible, go into the basement,” while the manhunt was underway.

A nearby hospital was on lockdown as soon as the first reports of the mass shooting emerged at around 11:30pm.

