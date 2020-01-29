Canberra bushfire brought under control

The ACT’s fire chief has hailed a “great save” after an out-of-control blaze on Canberra’s fringe threatened homes and lives.

The 141-hectare bushfire was brought under control on Wednesday evening after it quickly moved towards homes and property in Oaks Estate and Beard near the ACT-NSW border.

ACT Rural Fire Service chief officer Mark Brown said there had been no damage to property.

“We’re still actively patrolling this fire, but there is no risk to residents in those areas. It was a great save by all services working together,” he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

Six water-bombing helicopters doused the flames while an intelligence-gathering chopper fed information back to the incident management centre.

At the height of the blaze, an emergency warning was issued with the fire potentially putting lives and homes at risk.

But firefighters managed to control the fire as it burnt towards West Queanbeyan across the NSW border.

Mr Brown said there was a good chance the fire, which started close to a road, was sparked by something being thrown from a vehicle.

“Fire crews very quickly got on top of this and really prevented a bad fire impacting on residential areas in Queanbeyan and Oaks Estate,” he said.

The fire near Canberra airport didn’t affect flights, despite a thick plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

The ACT has severe fire danger on Thursday, up from very high on Wednesday.

“We’ve got a total fire ban in the ACT tomorrow as well as surrounding areas in New South Wales,” Mr Brown said.

“A fire like this on a day like tomorrow will be even harder to control.”

Pialligo Avenue remains closed from Scherger Drive to Oaks Estate Road.

The Queanbeyan Railway Line has been closed, while Railway Road at Oaks Estate and Railway Street at Norse Road also remain closed.