Cancer survival rates to plummet as coronavirus causes delays to diagnosis and treatment

COVID-19 has disrupted cancer services causing survival rates to plummet, with 250,000 patients not referred to hospital for urgent checks, says a report.

Worried cancer charities have urged all UK governments to take action, as “even in a time of crisis, decisions must be made for people with cancer”.

The Sunday Times warns that thousands of lives may be lost as a result of NHS resources being targeted towards beating the coronavirus pandemic.

While GPs made 339,242 urgent cancer referrals in England between April and June, this is a 43 per cent drop from from 594,060 in the same period last year, it adds.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and Carnall Farrar, a healthcare management consultancy, found that five-year survival rates could drop from 16.2 per cent to 15.4 per cent for lung cancer.

Survival rates would also plunge from 85 per cent to 83.5 per cent for breast cancer, and from 58.4 per cent to 56.1 per cent for colorectal cancer.

The main cause of the plummeting survival rates is pegged to patients being diagnosed too late, while lifesaving treatment is also being seriously delayed.

Screening for cancer stopped during the lockdown, which meant that 210,000 patents were left in limbo.

Plus, GPs have not been organising as many urgent referrals for diagnostic tests, which are down by more than 40 per cent.

Surgery, chemo and radiotherapy rates have also dropped – down by between 10 and 40 per cent.

Carnall Farrar said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on healthcare systems around the world, in large part due to the need for capacity to treat [coronavirus]cases, which has also had significant effects on non-Covid activity.

“All segments have experienced a reduction in activity, including in emergency admissions, GP contact, screening, elective procedures and access to long-term care and rehabilitation services.

“Cancer is also hard hit and could rival Covid deaths.

“It has experienced major disruptions across the pathway, including the suspension of screening, a significant drop in referrals and diagnosis, reduced chemotherapy and radiotherapy and the cancellation of surgeries.

“A likely outcome is a shift in stage of diagnosis which means that many patients will be detected late and therefore experience worse outcomes.

“The number of excess deaths to result from this is estimated to be between 7,000 and 36,000. It will be urgent to restart the cancer pathways.”

Cancer charity Macmillan is worried about the impact, as it “speaks to people with cancer every day”.

Macmillan adds: “People aren’t getting the timely support they need, and vital appointments are being postponed, cancelled or changed.

“We know the emotional impact of the outbreak is taking its toll on people who are already struggling.

“Even in a time of crisis, decisions must be made for people with cancer with people with cancer.

“If we don’t take action now, we’re building up serious problems for the future.”

Macmillan has called “on all UK Governments to stop cancer becoming the forgotten ‘C’.”

It has asked governments to “publish national recovery plans to protect cancer services and reduce the treatment backlog”.

Macmillan also wants health bosses and GPs to “ensure that everyone with cancer has a personalised care and support plan with the emotional, practical and end of life support they need”.

Several days ago The Sun warned that waiting lists across the NHS have spiralled to the highest levels since records began due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New figures from NHS England revealed that the number of people waiting longer than 18 weeks for routine hospital treatment in England is at its highest ever.

In June this number rose to more than 1.86 million, topping the record of 1.79 million that was recorded in August 2007.

The June figures, which have been slammed as “scandalous” by doctors, show more than half a million patients in England had been waiting more than six weeks for a key diagnostic test after being referred by a GP.

A total of 540,593 patients were waiting for one of 15 standard tests, including an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy.

The equivalent number in June 2019 was 40,099.

The data also revealed that urgent cancel referrals dropped by a fifth compared to last year – rising to 43 per cent for breast cancer.

Experts have previously warned that cancer patients were being left behind because of the pandemic.

A total of 153,134 urgent cancer referrals were made by GPs in England in June, down from 194,047 in June last year – a drop of 21 percent.

Urgent breast cancer referrals decreased from 14,885 to 8,495.

Head of policy and influence at Macmillan Cancer Support, Sarah Bainbridge said the figures were “worryingly low”.

She said: “This could directly impact on many of these people’s chances of survival.

“To ensure services are able to catch up we need the Government to deliver the recovery plan promised and continue to address the scale of the challenge by securing more staffing and resources.”