Cancer will ‘probably get me in the end,’ says BBC newsreader George Alagiah.

George Alagiah, a BBC newsreader, has stated that he does not believe he will be able to overcome his cancer and that the disease will “probably get me in the end.”

On the podcast Desperately Seeking Wisdom, the 66-year-old discussed her experience with stage four bowel cancer, which she was diagnosed with in April 2014.

“I’m not sure I’ll be able to get rid of this thing.”

My cancer hasn’t gone away.

It’s growing at a snail’s pace.

“My doctor is very good at slamming me with a big red bus full of drugs every now and then, because the whole point of cancer is that it finds a way through and eventually gets you.”

“It’ll probably get me in the end.”

He told Craig Oliver, the former director of communications for Downing Street, “I’m hoping it’s a long time from now, but I’m very lucky.”

He claimed that the years he spent battling cancer had taught him a lot.

“I had to stop and say, ‘Hang on a minute,” he said when he was first diagnosed.

Would my life have been a failure if the full stop came now?’

“It didn’t feel like a failure when I looked back at my journey… the family I had, the opportunities my family had, the great good fortune to meet (Frances Robathan), who’s now been my wife and lover for all these years, the kids that we raised… it didn’t feel like a failure.”

When Alagiah was diagnosed, all he could think about was telling his wife of 36 years, Frances.

He said, “I just couldn’t bear the thought… of leaving her.”

“Finding a way to tell the woman you love that you might not make it to the end of the journey with her is a form of intimacy.”

You have to be completely honest with each other and say things like, ‘Look, this thing that we imagined together might not happen.'”

Alagiah began working for the BBC in 1989.

He covered events such as the Rwandan genocide and interviewed Nelson Mandela while working as a foreign correspondent.

