Candace Owens confirms she’s expecting a second child on Twitter, prompting a flood of congratulations from friends and fans.

Candace Owens confirms she is expecting her second child on Twitter, prompting a flood of congratulations from friends and fans.

CANDACE Owens and her husband, George Farmer, announced their second child’s arrival on Tuesday.

Owens announced the news on social media, alongside pictures of the couple and their son.

“We are a four-person family.”

Owens wrote on Twitter, “(hashtag)July2022.”

Another Instagram post featuring the family included lyrics to Jordan Davis’s song Buy Dirt.

“Do what you love and call it work, put a few coins in the offering plate at church, send your prayers up and down deep, and add a few limbs to your family tree… (hashtag)FamilyofFour (hashtag)July2022”

Hockey player Mike Fisher, who is married to country singer Carrie Underwood, was among those who sent their congratulations to the happy couple.

Fisher wrote, “Amazing news! Congrats!”

RaeLynn, a country music singer, said, “I LOVE YALL SO MUCH! Beautiful family!!!”

