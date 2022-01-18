Candidate for Lt. Governor ends campaign, endorsing primary opponent who supports criminal justice reform.

Candidate for Lt. Governor concludes campaign, endorsing primary opponent who supports criminal justice reform.

Brandon Flood, a candidate for lieutenant governor, has announced that his campaign for the Republican nomination is over and that he will support fellow GOP candidate Jeff Coleman.

Flood, who recently resigned as secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, believes Coleman, a former state lawmaker, is the most qualified and electable of the nine GOP candidates vying for the nomination.

The former Democrat is also recovering from a heart transplant at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, which played a role in his decision to call off his campaign.

He said he’ll be in the hospital for a few more weeks and won’t be able to attend the Central Caucus meeting of GOP state committee members on Saturday.

“The final reason I suspended my efforts and redirected my support to Jeff was because he shares my vision of committing to wholesale criminal justice reform, being a practitioner of functional government, and working across the aisle to advance meaningful public policy that actually improves the quality of life for all Pennsylvanians,” Flood said.

Flood’s endorsement is welcome news for Coleman of Cumberland County, who just launched his campaign last week.

He believes it will aid in the formation of coalitions, particularly in the area of corrections reform.

Flood, a strong supporter of second chances, spent nine years in prison before being released and pardoned for drug trafficking and illegal handgun possession.

“It confirms the message that I’ve been trying to connect with Republicans in this preprimary process, which is that we’ve in many ways ended the conversation with people who live in cities and are dangerously close to not having a serious conversation with families who live in the suburbs about their needs and problems,” Coleman said.

“Corrections reform is a clear path for us to demonstrate our sincerity while also taking action on an issue that affects hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians.”

Flood stated that he intends to campaign alongside Coleman.

He’ll also encourage Democrats who share his vision, especially Black and Brown Pennsylvanians, to consider switching parties to support Coleman’s primary campaign.

He also intends to motivate re-entrants and their families…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.