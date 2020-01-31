Candidate of Burundi’s ruling party elected for next presidential election

Secretary general of Burundi’s ruling party the National Council for the ruling Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of Democracy Evariste Ndayishimiye attends a national congress in Burundi’s political capital Gitega on Jan. 26, 2020. Burundi’s ruling party on Sunday elected its secretary general Evariste Ndayishimiye as the party’s candidate for the next presidential election due on May 20, 2020. (Photo by Evrard Ngendakumana/Xinhua)