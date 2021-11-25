Candidates in the North Shropshire by-election have come under fire after the Lib Dems compared Prime Minister David Cameron to Adolf Hitler and the Conservatives attacked the NHS.

The mud-slinging between the parties has already begun, as the Tories try to keep Owen Paterson’s former safe seat.

After the resignation of disgraced Tory MP Owen Paterson, the North Shropshire by-election was already set to be one to watch, but recent revelations about two of the leading candidates suggest that more controversy could be on the way.

Mudslinging between the parties has already begun, following the release of messages purporting to show Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan comparing Boris Johnson to Hitler.

According to the Mail, she described the Prime Minister’s attempts to prorogue Parliament as setting a “dangerous precedent” during an on-camera speech at a Remain rally in Shrewsbury in August 2019.

“This is a shameless power grab by a right-wing elite,” she continued.

The Cambridge-educated accountant’s remarks came at the height of the prorogation row, in which Mr Johnson was chastised for attempting to suspend Parliament for five weeks just as MPs were set to debate Brexit legislation.

The prorogation was later declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

Dr. Neil Shastri Hurst, a Tory candidate, has also made controversial comments, accusing the former Army medic of attacking the NHS.

The candidate wrote in a 2015 op-ed for the Conservative Home website that the health-care system “cannot be a bottomless pit of resources and money.”

He questioned whether the NHS is worth fighting for in an article obtained by The Mirror, writing: “The danger is that now we are fighting purely for the principle without considering how this is best achieved in a vastly different nation… health rationing has always occurred, but perhaps it is time to be more up front and honest about what we can realistically afford in a public system…”

“To put it another way, the public cannot expect all treatments to be available through a publicly funded health-care system.”

Dr. Shastri Hurst said he found the “clap for carers” “slightly embarrassing” last year during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS frontline workers are “not heroes with special powers,” according to the Tory candidate in a 2020 blog post, but “a group of dedicated and skilled individuals pulling together for the greater good.”

“People will be,” Lib Dem Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said of the remarks.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

