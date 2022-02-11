Candidates to succeed Cressida Dick as the next Metropolitan Police Commissioner after her resignation

After Cressida Dick’s resignation, who will take her place as the next Metropolitan Police Commissioner?

The search for the next Met Police Commissioner has begun, with Cressida Dick set to leave her post two years earlier than expected.

Cressida Dick, the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Department, abruptly resigned yesterday, hours after insisting she had “absolutely no intention” of leaving.

It comes after she was accused by London Mayor Sadiq Khan of failing to deal with a series of damaging controversies within the force.

Dame Cressida said in her resignation letter that she would stay on for a “short period to ensure the Met’s stability.”

Given that she will leave much sooner than expected – her contract was only extended to 2024 last September – the race to name the next Met Commissioner has begun.

Before a permanent successor is found, an interim commissioner will be appointed.

Here are some of the frontrunners for the position of UK’s most senior police officer.

A number of potential candidates have been suggested to lead Britain’s largest police force and make the necessary changes.

Applicants must be “serving UK chief constables or of equivalent UK ranks and above, or have recent experience at these levels” in order to be considered.

The former head of the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit has been widely tipped for the job.

The Assistant Commissioner is the Met’s first minority ethnic commissioner and is the most senior serving British officer of Asian descent.

However, while he is regarded as capable and well-liked by his officers, a series of controversial comments made by the Government may stand in the way of his promotion to Scotland Yard’s top job.

Among his remarks, he told the Guardian in 2019 that Boris Johnson would not be allowed to join the police force because of his racist remarks.

Previously, the Chief Constable of the British Transport Police served as the Met’s deputy assistant commissioner for specialist operations.

She oversaw the police response to the 2006 Beaufort Park fire, which forced up to 2,500 people to flee a building site in north-west London, and she was in charge of security during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the UK in 2015.

If she is appointed, she will be only the second woman to lead the Met.

At the moment, Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes is in charge.

