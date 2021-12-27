Candy Palmater was a Canadian comedian.

Candy Palmater was a well-known Canadian comedian.

CANDY Palmater was a stand-up comedian who appeared on The Candy Show and Trailer Park Boys.

Palmater, who was 53 years old at the time, died on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

Denise Tompkins, Palmater’s wife, announced her death in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing: “I have few words.”

Candy died at home unexpectedly today.”

“A great glowing spirit left our world today,” Tompkin captioned an image.

