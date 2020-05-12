Cannes admits that a physical festival is impossible and turns to other plans

59/59 DIA

The Cannes Film Festival will not take place as a physical event in 2020, said festival general delegate Thierry Fremaux in Paris on Sunday. Instead, Cannes planned to identify films that would have been selected by the festival and to make them known through other festivals and at organized events in theaters around the world.

Fremaux made the comments in an interview with Screen Daily, saying that the organizers of the festival came to the conclusion: “Given the circumstances, a physical edition of Cannes 2020 is hard to imagine, so we have to do something else.”

Fremaux said the festival was not ready to develop a scaled-down or virtual version to meet the restrictions caused by the corona virus. “Cannes could only have happened as it normally does with the stars, the public, the press and the professionals,” he said. “It was not possible for health reasons, so not possible at all.”









© TheWrap

Cannes Film Festival





A festival spokesman confirmed to TheWrap that the festival will not take place.

The festival was originally scheduled to start on Tuesday and last until May 23. At first, Cannes announced a move to start in late June / early July – but in mid-April, when the French government announced that major events could not take place. During that time, it released a statement admitting: “It is difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could take place in its original form this year. “

In Fremaux’s interview, he said the new form will span a variety of locations and will primarily consist of a “Cannes 2020” label that will be used to market films that premiered at the festival.

In early June, the festival “will announce the list of films that should be part of this 73rd edition”. This list, he added, will consist only of films that are to be released in cinemas by spring 2021.

The films are not divided into the usual sections of Cannes – Main Competition, Un Certain Regard and Out of Competition – but simply films that would have ended up somewhere in the lineup. “As soon as we announce the list,” he said, “the goal is to organize events in cinemas.”

Some films, he added, have chosen to wait and submit for the Cannes 2021 edition for review, while films that are slated to be released on streaming platforms or in non-theatrical formats are not included.

The Cannes film marketplace for professionals, the Marche du Film, takes place in a virtual format.

The Cannes jury, which should be headed by Spike Lee, will not be convened this year. Fremaux said he was in constant contact with Lee to come back to the jury next year – and he also complained about the fact that Lee’s upcoming film “Da 5 Bloods” Netflix ‘return to the red carpet outside of competition from should have marked course. “

To support the Cannes 2020 films, Fremaux said the festival will create a Cannes Outside the Walls company that will showcase certain films at other festivals such as Toronto, Deauville, New York, San Sebastian and Busan. There will also be a partnership with the Venice Film Festival, scheduled to take place in Italy in late August.

Films that will be featured in “Cannes Outside the Walls” may include Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”, Nanni Moretti’s “Three Stories” and Pete Docter’s “Soul”.