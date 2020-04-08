Canton of Friborg: Wild fauna: hidden photo traps – News Switzerland: French-speaking Switzerland

Several photographic traps intended to better understand the behavior of wild fauna have been stolen in the canton of Friborg. A complaint against an unknown person has been filed with the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

These flights not only represent a loss of information for wildlife, but also cause additional costs in the state budget, said Wednesday the Forest and Nature Service of the canton of Friborg. The first acts of vandalism were noted four weeks ago.

The thefts took place despite the explanatory sheets placed next to each camera trap. Most of them were committed in the Intyamon region. Additional checks will be carried out to limit theft and identify the culprit (s), said the Forest and Nature Service. (ats / nxp)