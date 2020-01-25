Cape Town mayor hosts tea party to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

CAPE TOWN, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Cape Town Executive Mayor Dan Plato hosted a tea party in the civic center on Friday afternoon to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival.

Attending the party were Chinese Consul General in Cape Town, Lin Jing, and representatives from the Chinese and local communities.

Ald Ian Neilson, Cape Town deputy executive mayor, was also present.

In his speech, Plato said the Chinese community has become part of the local society and that the Chinese culture adds color to the diversity of the city.

He praised the Chinese community for contributing to the economic and social development of Cape Town.

The Chinese community has much for the Capetonians to learn from, particularly in regards to their diligence and work ethics, Plato said.

Consul General Lin Jing said the past year has seen fruitful cooperation between China and South Africa on the one hand and between Cape Town and Chinese cities on the other.

People-to-people exchanges hold the key to the development of bilateral ties, Lin said.

He thanked the City of Cape Town as well as the Capetonians for their cares and help to Chinese people living in the country.

The Chinese Consulate General will continue working with Cape Town and other local government of all levels in the three Cape provinces to promote friendship and cooperation, Lin said.

The Cape Town Chinese Artistic Troupe presented the famous dragon and lion dance and other performances, drawing applause from the audience, who were also entertained by various Cape Town-based ethnic artists and performers with songs and acrobatics.

This was the second time that Plato hosted a tea party to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Soon after he took over the post of Cape Town mayor last year, he treated the Chinese community to a tea party in celebration of the Chinese New Year.