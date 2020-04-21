Cape Verde receives medical donation from Chinese gov’t

PRAIA, April 20 (Xinhua) — Cape Verde on Monday received an emergency humanitarian donation from the Chinese government to help prevent and control the novel coronavirus in the archipelago, which has recorded 67 confirmed cases.

According to Chinese Ambassador to Cape Verde Du Xiaocong, the donation includes 12,000 masks, 2,000 full coveralls, 500 infrared thermometers, 2,000 glasses, 10,000 gloves and 10,000 disposable shoe covers.

At a reception ceremony, Du said China and Cape Verde always give priority to communication and cooperation at the highest level in the fight against the pandemic.

He noted that the government of Cape Verde “has adopted pragmatic and effective measures to combat COVID-19, and has conducted very strong cooperation with the World Health Organization.”

The donation was received by Cape Verde’s Minister of Health Arlindo do Rosario, who highlighted the contribution of the Chinese government to minimizing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He said measures of social distancing, lockdown and suspension of flights have had a positive effect on the evolution of the pandemic in the archipelago, but it is still “in its initial phase.”

Earlier on Monday, the country’s Foreign Minister Luis Filipe Tavares said, “In the framework of cooperation with China, we still have materials arriving from the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, with a large number of masks.”

With the aim of strengthening the means of combating COVID-19, the government of Cape Verde has ordered medical equipment from China, including ventilators and tests.

This week, Cape Verde will also receive a second donation of medical supplies from the Jack Ma and Alibaba foundations. Enditem