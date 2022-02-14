Capital City Mall’s parent company may be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange once more.

Capital City Mall’s parent company may be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange for the second time.

The New York Stock Exchange has issued a warning notice to the parent company of the busiest mall in the Harrisburg area.

The Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township is owned by PREIT (Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust), which received a formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange on Feb.

4 of non-compliance with the stock exchange’s continued listing standards, which mandate that common stock maintain a minimum average closing price of (dollar)1.00 per share for a period of 30 trading days.

PREIT has six months from the date of the NYSE Notice to bring its share price and 30-trading day average share price above (dollar)1.00 to regain compliance with the minimum share price criteria.

PREIT’s common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange in the meantime, unless the New York Stock Exchange decides to take accelerated delisting action.

PREIT said in a news release that it is “considering all available options to regain compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards,” which could include a reverse stock split.

PREIT’s stock ended the day at 94 cents.

This isn’t the first time the stock has fallen below the $1.00 mark.

Its stock dropped to 36 cents in 2020, and it was warned that it might be delisted in September of that year, but it had regained compliance by January of last year.

Early last year, PREIT also emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

PREIT, based in Philadelphia, owns 19 shopping malls, including seven in the state.

While PREIT’s stock price may be struggling, you’d never know it if you visited the bustling Capital City Mall, which was completely leased over the holidays.

