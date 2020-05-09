Capital Magazine | Uncertainty in the mountains: the protocol developed by the winter centers for Covid times

Ten days ago the Association of Ski Centers (Aceski) finished writing a protocol for the operation of these establishments in times of coronavirus. The 34-page proposal covers all the areas of operation of these winter centers, which include the careful management of the lifts, sanitation of common spaces and bathrooms, the collective classes, the casinos and also their cafeterias, among other items.

Since then, the document began to circulate among the members of this union that includes Portillo, La Parva, El Colorado, Antuco, Antillanca, Nevados de Chillán, Valle Nevado, Corralco, Osorno Volcano, Cerro Mirador and Skinolimit. The idea is for each center to review the proposal and make its corrections and final observations in order to be able to write (and publish) the final proposal no later than next Monday, May 11.

Francisco Sotomayor, general manager of Aceski, explains that the protocol also includes prevention and management suggestions that have been delivered by both the Undersecretary of Tourism and the Ministry of Health, while also drafting the experience and measures adopted by centers. international and by other unions, such as trade. “We have had a fluid telephone conversation with the undersecretary of Tourism, Mónica Zalaquett, but we hope to formally meet with her once we have the final documents and protocols to present them to her and define a schedule. We must also talk with the Minsal, because it is the health authority that finally makes the decisions in times of pandemic, “adds Sotomayor.

“For now,” adds Miguel Purcell, general manager of Ski Portillo, “there is not much more that can be done and the country priority at this time is the health emergency. We must be well prepared for when, in time, the gradual return to normality begins to take shape. We hope it will be soon ”.

The winter centers hope to open their doors on July 1. However, its executives know that everything will depend on weather conditions and, above all, on the state of the health crisis. “Although it has been said that the peak of the pandemic will occur during this month of May, we must be attentive to how this issue develops,” says Sotomayor.

A difficult season

The uncertainty experienced by skiers and ski resorts a little less than two months after the start of the season is not small. In addition to the protocols and operational restrictions imposed by Covid, there is also the critical moment that tourism is experiencing internationally. There are establishments whose business depends largely on the visits of foreign skiers, which this year is very difficult for them to arrive.

For example, in the central area, there are centers such as Portillo and Valle Nevado that have extensive hotel facilities, about which there is no certainty that they can open their doors. In fact, the protocol prepared by Aceski does not include the operation of formal restaurants or hotels, since these facilities, they assure, must be treated separately.

Promotions

“Obviously, this year will be a difficult one for the tourism industry in general. We have several restrictions that directly affect us, such as border closures, quarantines, and movement restrictions. But on the other hand we see a strong enthusiasm to go out and connect with nature, enjoy clear places and do sports in the mountains. We believe that skiing is a good sport for these times, since it is practiced individually, in open spaces and with facial protection, “says Purcell.

From El Colorado and Parque Farellones, its commercial director, Jose Pablo García, says that “this 2020 will be the year of empathy with customers and we want to make a difference”, for that, they will offer “enormously attractive” product offers so that people can access once this is allowed.

Sotomayor adds: “It is not the first crisis in the sector. We are used to sailing in uncertainty and we must not lose faith. Look, in 2014, we thought that Brazilian tourists would not arrive because the ski season coincided with the development of the soccer world cup and it was finally a great year. On the other hand, Chileans who usually travel on winter vacations and this year will not be able to do so, may choose to go to our centers ”.

What is clear is that, if they open their doors, the winter centers will be able to receive fewer people than usual. James Ackerson, general manager of Corralco and president of the guild, said a few days ago to the specialized publication Nevasport that “in the best of cases we will be able to reach 50% of visits in a normal year, not because people do not want to arrive, but because the centers will have to restrict access ”.