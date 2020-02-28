Capitals beat Boomers, make WNBL decider

The Canberra Capitals have booked their place in the WNBL grand final series after claiming a 77-64 victory over the Melbourne Boomers.

The defending champions withstood a late charge from the visitors to complete a 2-1 series win at AIS Arena on Wednesday night and keep their quest for back-to-back titles alive.

Canberra led the decisive third game from start to finish but were fully tested in the final quarter as the Boomers opened on a 9-2 run to cut the margin to two points.

But veteran centre Marianna Tolo responded with a three-point play and the Capitals withstood Melbourne’s challenge, French point guard Olivia Epoupa connecting on a rare three-pointer in the closing minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

Canberra will face minor premiers Southside Flyers in the best-of-three championship series starting on Sunday at Dandenong Stadium.

“After having a couple of years where you end up on the bottom of the ladder, you realise how special it is to get to a grand final,” Tolo told Fox Sports after the Capitals reached consecutive grand finals to compensate for enduring a seven-year play-off drought.

“I’m so excited to get the chance now to win a fourth championship, possibly.”

Tolo stood tall with 16 of her game-high 20 points coming in the second half as she battled under the basket with Boomers bigs Cayla George and Ezi Magbegor.

“There’s so much I could say about her but today we just fed the beast and she was ready for it,” league MVP Kia Nurse said about Tolo’s performance.

“She took some hard hits down there and she finished – that was really awesome to be a part of.”

Kelsey Griffin finished with 19 points and nine rebounds while Nurse (18 points) and Epoupa (11 points, nine assists, eight rebounds) were influential figures for the Capitals.

The victory capped a dramatic series with the lead-up to game three dominated by the controversy surrounding Boomers import Sophie Cunningham escaping a one-match ban after making high contact with Canberra’s Keely Froling in Sunday’s game-two victory in Melbourne.

The Boomers were unable to find their rhythm on offence after missing 10 of their first 11 shots with Cunningham (14) the only Boomers player to score in double figures.

Melbourne also lost Stella Beck to an ankle injury in the first quarter, leaving their guard stocks thin following Monique Conti’s mid-season departure to focus on her AFLW career.

The defeat sees the 2017-18 grand finalists bow out at the semi-final stage for the second year in a row.