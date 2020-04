Capt Tom Moore has completed his multimillion-pound fundraiser for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden. Moore, who aimed to complete the walk before he turns 100 on 30 April, originally hoped to raise £1,000 but smashed his target within days and has now helped raise more than £15m. Moore, 99, who lives with his family in Bedfordshire, completed the last of the 25-metre laps on Thursday morning and told BBC Breakfast: ‘I’m feeling fine’