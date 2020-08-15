Captain Sir Tom Moore’s official portrait unveiled ahead of 75th anniversary of VJ Day

CAPTAIN Sir Tom Moore has had his official portrait unveiled before the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day today.

The oil painting of the Burma veteran, 100, by Alex Chamberlin was revealed yesterday at the National Army Museum in West London.

Captain Tom, in his war days, is painted in his Duke of Wellington’s Regiment blazer and tie, wearing his medals.

The Burma veteran’s oil painting was unveiled yesterday after Sir Tom recently spoke about his memories of the war.

Prince William and Boris Johnson will separately commemorate the “immeasurable sacrifice that changed the course of history”.

The PM will read a poem ahead of a two-minute silence at 11am today at the National Arboretum in Airewas, Staffs, while Prince William will appear on BBC.

Today is VJ Day, marking 75 years since Emperor Michinomiya Hirohito announced the unconditional surrender of his Imperial forces.

Artist Alexander Chamberlin, a former cavalry officer, raised awareness of the Far East Campaign by creating the portrait.