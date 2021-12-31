‘Captain Tobias’ and other local heroes who supported their communities through Covid have been named in the New Year Honours list for 2022.

‘Captain Tobias’ and other local heroes who supported their communities through Covid have been named to the New Year Honours list for 2022.

Despite a difficult year marked by coronavirus lockdowns, restrictions, and disruption, the British demonstrated selflessness in the face of adversity.

The Queen’s New Year Honours list for 2022 honors ordinary British citizens for their exceptional community service this year.

Despite a difficult year marked by ongoing coronavirus lockdowns, restrictions, and disruption, the British people demonstrated selflessness in the face of adversity.

Gongs were given out to people who raised money to fight the pandemic, as evidenced by the youngest ever honorees, Tobias Weller, 11, and Max Woosey, 12, who were recognized for their Covid-19 fundraising efforts.

Mr. Weller, who has cerebral palsy and autism, completed his year-long Ironman challenge in September and raised over £150,000 for his school and The Children’s Hospital Charity.

After being inspired by Captain Tom Moore’s fundraising feat, he earned the nickname “Captain Tobias.”

Mr Woosey has been camped out in North Devon since March 2020, raising nearly £700,000 for the hospice.

This year, a number of awards were given out to charity workers who helped a variety of vulnerable groups during Covid-19.

Bridget Stratford, Project Coordinator of North East Solidarity and Teaching at Newcastle University, was awarded a BEM for her services to refugees and asylum seekers.

Lisa Powis was also honored for founding Painting Our World in Silver, a charity that has worked to combat loneliness throughout the pandemic.

Diana Jane aided disabled people in Norfolk, and Mohmed Alli was recognized for his volunteer work with Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid, which aids residents of the London borough who are elderly, vulnerable, or isolated.

During Covid-19, others were recognized for their support of religious communities.

Sabir Shaikh was recognized for his work with the Muslim community in Palmers Green, Enfield, and Rabbi Albert Chait for his contributions to the Jewish community.

The founder of the charity Lighthouse West Yorkshire, Reverend Jonathan Swales, was given an award for how his Christian organization responded to the pandemic by opening day center support bubbles to help vulnerable people in the community.

Susan Salt, Reverend Doctor, has been honored for her work in the Diocese of Blackburn, Lancashire.

She worked as a doctor specializing in palliative care before retiring in March 2019 to devote her time to the Church.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

New Year Honours list 2022: ‘Captain Tobias’ and other local heroes who supported their communities through Covid