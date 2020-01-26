Car bomb goes off in rebel-held area in northern Syria

DAMASCUS, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — A car bomb went off in Syria’s northern city of Azaz on Sunday, the latest explosion to target an area controlled by the Turkey-backed rebels in northern Syria, activists reported.

The explosives-laden vehicle was detonated in a marketplace in Azaz, which is controlled by the Free Syrian Army rebels, backed by Turkey in the northern countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria near Turkey.

No reports on casualties are yet released.

The bombing is the latest in a spate of explosions that have been targeting Turkey-held areas in northern Syria, with activists reporting a state of lawlessness in such areas.

The Syrian army has started a wide-scale offensive to regain the countryside of Aleppo from the rebels, including those affiliated with al-Qaida.