Car bomb injures 4 civilians in Syria’s Al-Bab

AL-BAB, Syria

At least four civilians were injured in a car bombing in al-Bab, northern Syria.

The explosion also caused material damage.

Volunteers of Syrian civil defense agency White Helmets rushed to the site as first responders.

Local security forces said they suspected YPG/PKK terrorists of carrying out the attack.

Al-Bab was cleared of terrorist YPG/PKK elements in 2016 as part of Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. YPG is PKK’s Syrian branch.

* Writing by Burak Dag in Ankara