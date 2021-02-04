Car bomb kills 4 security personnel in S. Afghanistan

TIRIN KOT, Afghanistan, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Four security personnel were killed and three others wounded as a car bomb rocked Chinarak area outside Tirin Kot, capital of Afghanistan’s southern Uruzgan province on Wednesday, provincial governor Mohammad Omar Shirzad said.

According to the official, the militants detonated an explosive-laden car next to a joint base of army and police in Chinarak area at 02:30 a.m. local time Wednesday, killing two soldiers, one policeman and a pro-government militia and injuring three others.

Without providing more details, the official said the “situation is under control.”

The official also blamed the enemies of peace, a reference to the Taliban for conducting the deadly blast, but the armed outfit has yet to make comments. Enditem