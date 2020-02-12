Car bombing wounds 2 in Turkey-controlled area in northern Syria

DAMASCUS, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Two people were wounded on Saturday when an explosive device went off in the Turkey-controlled area in northern Syria, a war monitor reported.

The explosive device ripped through a car in the city of Afrin in the northern countryside of Aleppo Province, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It is the latest in a string of bombings rocking areas controlled by the Turkish forces and Turkey-backed rebels in northern Syria.

On Jan. 27, a similar bombing wounded a man in Afrin.

On Jan. 26, a powerful explosion rocked a crowded area in the city of Azaz in northern Aleppo, killing seven and wounding 20 others.