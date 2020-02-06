Car crash kills 3, injures 3 in Houston, U.S.

HOUSTON, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Three people were killed and three others seriously injured in a fiery wreck Wednesday afternoon in the northwestern Houston region, according to local police.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene, about 30 km northwest of downtown Houston.

According to local police, it was a two-car crash and there are three confirmed deaths. Three more victims have been transported to hospitals in serious condition.

Meanwhile, local media quoted officials and sources of a nearby hospital as saying that two adults and one minor were killed, and another two minors and one adult were in critical condition.