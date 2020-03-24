CAR dealer Lookers is to temporarily close all of its trading locations.

The firm said that “over the past 48 hours it has become clear that maintaining safe social distancing measures whilst continuing to operate car dealerships has become increasingly difficult”.

It added: “Where possible and subject to enhanced operating procedures, the group will investigate the options for it to maintain some servicing and repair capacity across the country where possible, as the board believes it will be important to support essential services within local communities in these times.”

The company said it will not be recommending a dividend.