Car Insurers Pressured to Give Partial Refunds for Our Rusting Hulks

Insurance giant Admiral is the first of its kin to hit the Coronavirus Good Guys list over the thorny issue of what to do about car insurance, as it is beginning the process of handing over £25 refunds to people sadly watching their cars seize up outside, perhaps daring to sit in them and reminisce about listening to a favourite song via Bluetooth while driving to the shops on a sunny day.

The good news is that the process is entirely automatic, so the refunds will hit drivers’ account during May. In total, Admiral plans to return around £110m to its customers, approximately 4.4m of them, with the money coming from the massively reduced accident payouts it’s making, seeing as it’s hard to crash a car when it’s stationary and you get frowned at for even going near it with keys and intent.

Admiral says average policy renewal prices should go down too, so you might not have to go through the charade of pretending to cancel and move elsewhere, as our new safer – i.e. zero – driving habits should take lumps off the cost of new deals, even for younger amateur motorists traditionally crucified for aspiring even to drive something as shit as a ’03 Vauxhall Corsa.

Admiral’s Cristina Nestares said: “We want to give the money we would have used to pay claims back to our loyal customers in this difficult time. We have also already reflected this change in driving behaviour in our pricing for customers and will continue to do so.” [Guardian]