Car MOTs Extended for Six Months to Assist Avoiding All People

All UK car, van, and motorbike MOTs are basically in the bin right now, as everyone has better things to do and larger problems to solve than measuring the depth of the tread on your front offside tyre.

The Department for Transport has announced a six month exemption from MOT testing (and three months for lorries and buses), meaning that if you’re one of today’s modern heroes doing key health or food distribution business out there in the bad air, you may now drive to work in a car with an expired MOT, so long as it’s still roadworthy enough to be safe. Because imagine giving a shit about that now.

The rule change is slightly odd in that it kicks in from March 30, leaving the subset of people with MOTs that run out in the next few days a little confused; there’s separate guidance for such cases, with current rules still applying. Seeing as most cars are likely to be stationary for months and only used for dad to sit in and play Animal Crossing away from the now-inescapable kids, it’s a sensible move.

The nation’s garages may stay open, or at least they haven’t been told to close, and it’s presumably up to the boss of a particular garage to decide between staying going or shutting up, as workers with no option but to drive to their still-open workplaces will require some repairs. [GOV]

Image credit: Unsplash