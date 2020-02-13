Car sales dip in January in India

NEW DELHI, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Car sales in India dipped by over 6.20 percent during January compared to the same month last year, according to the latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Passenger Vehicles (cars) sales was 262,714 units in January, compared to 280,091 units in January 2019, while Commercial Vehicles sales was 75,289 units in January compared to 87,591 units in the same month last year.

Three-wheeler sales witnessed a jump as a total of 60,903 units were sold in January 2020 compared to 54,043 units in January 2019.

The SIAM data also said that in total 2,151,544 vehicles were produced, including Passenger Vehicles (cars), Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycle in January 2020, compared to 2,405,883 in January 2019.

The automobile industry produced about 22.9 million vehicles, including Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycle in April-January 2020 as against 26.3 million in April-January 2019.