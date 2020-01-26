Car slams into tram in Sydney’s Surry Hills knocking it off its tracks

Sydney’s $2.4billion light rail network was brought to a standstill after a car slammed into the front of a tram.

The tram was knocked off the tracks in South Dowling Street, Surry Hills in Sydney’s east about 4.40pm on Sunday.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries. No passengers were injured.

The tram, which was headed to Randwick, was damaged and emergency services along with maintenance crews are still working to get it back on the tracks.

Lanes along South Dowling Street have been blocked in both directions between Cleveland and Flinders Street and tram services are stopped between Central and Moore Park.

A spokesperson for ALTRAC, which is responsible for the light rail network, said passengers were disembarked from the tram.

Passengers are able to travel from Central to Town Hall and Randwick to Moore Park but are advised to use a bus or train between Central and Circular Quay or Moore Park and Central.

The cause of the crash is unknown and has been referred to police.

NSW Police said there has been no reports of any significant injuries and emergency services remain at the scene.

The crash has ‘impacted traffic heavily around the area’ the spokesperson said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.