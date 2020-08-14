Infosurhoy

Caracas mayor, 70, dies from COVID-19

CARACAS, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — The mayor of Venezuela’s capital Caracas, Dario Vivas, died on Thursday at the age of 70 after suffering from COVID-19 for more than three weeks.

Vivas announced on July 18 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment in isolation.

“I report that I have tested positive for … COVID-19,” Vivas said on Twitter at the time.

Other Venezuelan officials who had tested positive for COVID-19 include Diosdado Cabello, the president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), who was recently discharged from hospital; Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami, and several governors and mayors of the South American nation.

Vivas was appointed head of the Capital District in January. Enditem

