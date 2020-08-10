Cardi B Explains Kylie Jenner’s Inclusion In ‘WAP’ Video Following Criticism, Petition For Removal

Cardi B broke her silence about Kylie Jenner’s inclusion in her music video for “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion after receiving several complaints from the netizens.

In a tweet, Cardi B explained that she included Kylie in her music video because of her close relationship with the Kardashians. The “I Like It” hitmaker and her husband Offset are connected to the people close to Kylie. Also, her child was invited to Stormi’s birthday party.

“Why did i put Kylie on my music video? she treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party,” Cardi B wrote.

“Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with me,” she added.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker made the tweet in response to Danielle Young who complained about Normani doing more in the video than Kylie.

“Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door,” Young wrote.

“If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is.”

In another tweet, Cardi B explained to Young that Normani is “one of the best female artist that dances” and asked Young back, “Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense?”

“The best part of the song is the beat & hook it what makes you want to shake your a–,” she added.

Cardi B also denied the allegations that the issue has something to do with race because it wasn’t the case.

“Normani danced, that’s her talent! Kylie strutted like a model, that’s her talent! People just weird!” one wrote which Cardi B agreed with by writing, “Exactly.”

Cardi B’s response about Kyle’s inclusion happened after a netizen started a petition to remove the reality star from the music video. Many supported the petition because of Kylie’s history of cultural appropriation.

“The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone,” the netizen who started the petition wrote.

“Kylie is using black culture to help build her wealth & does nothing to help black culture build their wealth,” one supporter commented.