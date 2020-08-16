Cardi B spent $100K on Covid tests so stars could writhe about in X-rated WAP video

Rapper Cardi B has told that she and the team behind her controversial video for track WAP splashed out an incredible $100,000 on coronavirus tests for the cast.

The track, which also features the voice of Megan Thee Stallion, has provoked a backlash over its sexually explicit lyrics.

Its video has proved controversial too, and also features a cameo from Kylie Jenner alongside the two musicians.

Now Cardi has told of the difficulties of going about shooting “in the age of corona.”

“We had to spend $100,000 just on testing,” the 27-year-old told i-D, “Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus.”

Referring to the tiger and leopard featured in the video, she added: “We didn’t film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic; we spliced those scenes together.”

The video’s release earlier in August made waves.

While many were deeply critical of the song and video’s explicit nature – including the title, which stands for “Wet A*s P***y” – others praised it and the artists.

Kylie’s involvement seemed to be a focal point for many critics, who even went so far as the launch a petition to have her removed from the video.

The video also featured musician Normani, who some claimed had been sidelined by Kylie’s presence.

Cardi took on the trolls herself, telling them that Kylie had shown her family great warmth and that Kylie’s ex and father of her daughter, Travis Scott, is very close with her own husband Offset.

Cardi added that Kardashian/Jenner momager Kris Jenner has been happy to share her wisdom and offer a helping hand.

Meanwhile, insiders told Hollywood Life that Kylie has been “doing her best not to let it bother her.”

Criticism also came from the likes of CeeLo Green – but he’s since apolgised.

Meanwhile, Cardi was recently forced confront fat-shaming trolls as she warned them to “leave my rolls alone.”

Telling that she’d put on a bit of weight during lockdown, Cardi snapped back at the trolls making negative comments about her body and claiming she’d used Photoshop to touch up her social media snaps.