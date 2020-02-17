Cardiff Chinese restaurant Lord Justice Sir Gary Hickinbottom complained about fumes in court

A Chinese restaurant owner faces trial after a senior judge complained about kitchen fumes wafting into his second home.

Kwok Chim, 42, runs the popular Summer Palace Cantonese restaurant overlooking the grounds of Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

But after Appeal Court judge Lord Justice Sir Gary Hickinbottom and his wife Lady Georgina Caroline bought a £525,000 house nearby, they started to complain of smells coming from the kitchen and into their home.

They reported their concerns to Cardiff Council, which upheld the complaint and referred it to the courts.

The restaurant, which has a five star food hygiene rating, installed a new extractor fan but did not get appropriate permission and now faces prosecution for failing to comply with an enforcement notice.

Mr Chim today appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court to deny two breaches of environmental health law.

Other neighbours fear the restaurant could be forced to close if it loses the case.

Clive Percy, prosecuting, said: ‘Mr Chim has a restaurant which has an extraction system.

‘Cardiff Council received a complaint about the system causing noise and smells at the adjoining premises.

‘Last year, officers attended the site and were satisfied that it was a nuisance.’

The Hickinbottoms were not named during the hearing.

Lord Justice Hickinbottom, 64, was appointed to the Privy Council in 2017 following his appointment as Lord Justice of Appeal and has sat on many high profile cases including the challenge to the third runway at Heathrow Airport.

The couple, who also own a property in Chelsea, bought their Grade-II listed home in the conservation area of Llandaff in 2016.

But since then they have lodged complaints to Cardiff city council about the Cantonese restaurant and nearby private members club the Llandaff Institute.

Other neighbours in historic Llandaff – where children’s author Roald Dahl grew up – have pledged their support for the restaurant.

Conservative Councillor Sean Driscoll said: ‘It’s a bit like buying a house near a train station then complaining about the noise from the trains. Or near to a farmyard then complain about the smell from animals.

‘What is next, are they going to complain to the Cathedral about the sound of the church bells?

‘This situation is absolutely unbelievable. The Summer Palace have bent over backwards to mitigate against this issue.

‘We are happy to work with the parties to find a solution so hopefully common sense will prevail.’

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: ‘If you come to live near a Chinese restaurant it’s ridiculous that you should not expect smells.

‘Mr Chim has spent £19,857 on trying to placate them and apparently it still isn’t enough.

;He wants time to investigate in what way the extractor could be improved and time to install it. He is very sympathetic.

‘We get noise and smells too but it is transitory – it’s there for a small while then blows away in the wind.

‘We are very lucky to live here and they are very lucky to live there and it’s really sad that they have decided not to be neighbourly.

‘There is a general sense of outrage in the community that they could cause so much pain for everyone.’

Marian Tylk, stewardess of Llandaff Institute, said it would be ‘absolutely devastating’ if the restaurant lost its case.

She said: ‘It would be devastating, absolutely devastating. It would be a real shame, I’m getting quite upset about it, they’re a family too – it’s awful.

‘The village is dying. What’s happening with the Chinese is heartbreaking, devastating. Even if you go past there now at lunch time you can see how busy it is, everyone loves it.’

Mr Chim will next appear in court in April when he faces trial over the alleged breaches.