Cardinals RHP Mikolas (elbow) to miss start of season

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas will miss the start of the season due to a flexor tendon issue in his right elbow, manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday.

Mikolas received a second platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday morning to treat his ongoing soreness in his right forearm. He also received one after the end of last season.

Tuesday’s injection, which came five days after he reported discomfort during his first bullpen session, will delay the start of Mikolas’ season by at least a month.

The 31-year-old Mikolas, who was the team’s Opening Day starter last season, has been prescribed rest for the next three-to-four weeks before being re-evaluated in mid-March. He will then begin a throwing program and is expected to visit the minors in order to get up to speed for the start of the season.

“Just realized it was necessary and gives us a better chance to get him off to a healthy start, get what he’s dealing with behind him,” Shildt said. “So that’s where we are.”

Mikolas is beginning the first season of a four-year, $68 million extension he signed last year.

Mikolas followed up an 18-4 record and 2.83 ERA in his first season with the Cardinals in 2018 by posting a 9-14 mark with a 4.16 ERA in 32 starts last season.

