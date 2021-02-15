Cardona strike salvages draw for Boca Juniors in season opener

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Colombian midfielder Edwin Cardona scored with a late free-kick to earn reigning champions Boca Juniors a 2-2 home draw with Gimnasia y Esgrima in their opening match of Argentina’s Professional League Cup on Sunday.

Carlos Izquierdoz gave the hosts the lead in the 42nd minute with a diving header after a Cardona corner that wrong-footed goalkeeper Nelson Insfran.

German Guiffrey equalized in first-half stoppage time when he met Marcelo Weigandt’s lofted pass by nodding home at the far post.

Gimnasia regained the lead through Brahian Aleman, who latched onto Leandro Contin’s pass with a lunging header that left Boca goalkeeper Esteban Andrada with no chance.

Cardona saved Boca from an embarrassing start to their title defense by sending a dipping free-kick over the wall into the top left corner of Insfran’s goal.

Earlier on Sunday, San Lorenzo secured a 2-1 home win over Arsenal Sarandi thanks to early goals from Bruno Pitton and Franco Di Santo. Julian Navas was on target for the visitors.

A late Gabriel Hachen strike handed Defensa y Justicia a 3-2 home victory over 10-man Huracan.

Walter Bou netted twice within three first-half minutes for the hosts before Agostino Spina and Andres Chavez put Huracan on level terms.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of halftime when Ezequiel Bonifacio was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Emanuel Britez.

Hachen broke Huracan’s resistance in the 76th minute with a cool finish after Tomas Martinez’s through ball. Enditem