Care homes told to impose blanket ‘do not resuscitate’ orders at height of Covid

Some care homes were told to introduce blanket “do not resuscitate” orders for patients at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.

The Queen’s Nursing Institute found that one in 10 care home staff expressed alarm about being asked to impose DNR plans for all residents – which say a patient should not be revived with a defibrillator or CPR.

And some staff reported that the decision was taken without discussion with families, nurses or residents.

Professor Alison Leary, one of the report’s authors, said the findings were “really worrying” and called for an inquiry.

Labour said the use of blanket orders was “scandalous” and the National Pensioners’ Convention’s Jan Shortt said the survey proved “our oldest and most vulnerable were merely seen as collateral damage”.

One staff member said they were advised “to have them [DNR orders] in place for all residents” but staff challenged the move as it was unethical. Another said the orders were “sometimes changed without inclusion of family or the resident”.

Half of those concerned worked in care homes with elderly residents, while half worked with younger people with learning disabilities.

Coronavirus caused around 20,000 care home deaths up to June, according to official figures.

The survey revealed that a fifth (21%) of the 163 respondents had received patients from hospitals who tested positive for coronavirus in March and April.

And 43% of staff reported that patients arrived without being tested.

Prof Leary, an expert from London South Bank University, told The Telegraph: “That 10% of respondents raised an issue is really worrying.

“These decisions were being made by NHS managers, not clinicians. And this wasn’t just happening with elderly people, it was those with learning disabilities or cognitive problems of all ages. I think there should be an inquiry.”

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth told the Mirror that it was “atrocious failure” by Boris Johnson that care home residents and staff had been left “unprotected and exposed to Covid-19”.

He added: “It’s scandalous that blanket do not resuscitate orders were used.”

Munira Wilson, Liberal Democrat health spokesperson, said: “This is no way to treat the most vulnerable in our society.

“Something has gone seriously wrong and the Government must get to the bottom of this immediately.”

Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director at Age UK, said the figures confirmed fears about the reality in care homes in March and April.

She said: “Nothing like this must ever happen again.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Throughout our response to this pandemic we have worked with the care sector and public health experts to put in place measures to reduce transmission and save lives.

“It is unacceptable for advance care plans, including Do Not Attempt Resuscitation orders, to be applied in a blanket fashion to any group of people.

“All patients are required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to being discharged to a care home and no care home should be forced to admit an existing or new resident to the care home if they are unable to cope with the impact of the person’s COVID-19 illness.”