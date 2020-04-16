Care Homes Told to Stop Assuming Everyone Old Wants to Die

Health ministers have asked the nation’s care homes to end the mass use of Do Not Resuscitate agreements, as concerns rise that elderly folk are being denied treatment for Covid-19 infections and simply left to politely die in the chair in front of ITV2.

The government has asked regulators at the Care Quality Commission to tell care homes to stop the “blanket” introduction of DNRs for residents, in one of these retrospective ideas that’s come about from public outrage over care home death numbers rather than any clever new governmental initiative.

Hence any advance care plans – a grim but necessary part of having a relative put into a care home – should refrain from involving DNR clauses for the time being, addressing concerns that some plans have not been suitably personalised for each resident and stemming worries that older people in care are being abandoned because they’re going to die soon anyway. Because aren’t we all, on some time scale or other. [Standard]

Image credit: Unsplash