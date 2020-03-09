Carey Baptist Grammar School in Melbourne will close due to coronavirus

Carey Baptist Grammar School in Melbourne’s east will close on Tuesday due to coronavirus fears.

An adult in the school community has been in contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19.

They have since developed symptoms and are now being tested.

On Monday night the school confirmed the co-ed Christian college will close tomorrow.

‘Carey has been in contact with both the Department of Health and the Department of Education to ensure we have the latest information and advice,’ a spokeswoman said.

‘Based on this advice, Carey has made the decision to close the whole school for the day on Tuesday 10 March while we assess the situation.’

Parents were notified of the temporary closure in a letter from principal Jonathan Walter on Monday evening.

‘I am writing to advise you that today Carey was advised of a case of exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19) that has occurred within the Carey school community,’ the letter, obtained by the Herald Sun, read.

‘An adult in our community (Kew campus) has had direct contact with a person with COVID-19 and they have developed symptoms consistent with the virus. This person is now being tested.’

The school said it will send a further update on Tuesday afternoon regarding the resumption of classes.

Mr Walter said the school has been in contact with both the Department of Health and the Department of Education.

The closure comes after two Sydney schools were shut down to prevent coronavirus spreading.

Two grade 10 pupils, a boy and a girl, from St Patrick’s Marist College in Dundas and a 7th grade student at Willoughby Girls High School returned a positive reading overnight.

Both schools have been shut down temporarily as authorities scramble to notify students and staff who may have come into contact with the virus.

Three Australians, aged 95, 82 and 78, have died from coronavirus.

Twenty-two of the 92 reported Australian cases have recovered.

Globally, the infection has spread to more than 109,000 people across 106 countries. At least 3,800 have died.