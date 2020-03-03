Carey eager to link up with Ponting in IPL

Eager to soak up every bit of knowledge he can, Alex Carey reckons he’ll be residing in Ricky Ponting’s pocket when he links up with the Australian great in the IPL.

Carey will get his first taste of action when he joins the Ponting-coached Delhi Capitals next month.

Australia’s one-day international and T20 vice-captain secured his spot after a standout Big Bash campaign with Adelaide Strikers.

Carey had the opportunity to learn from Ponting when the former Test skipper served as an assistant coach during Australia’s World Cup campaign last year.

The wicketkeeper-batsman joked that he had given Ponting “a big hug” after being picked up in the IPL auction.

“I loved working with Punter, he was fantastic,” Carey said ahead of Australia’s second ODI against South Africa in Bloemfontein.

“He’s really calm, he’s really clear with his messaging.

“I just can’t wait, even if I’m not playing, to just sit alongside him and chat cricket with him. I’ll probably hang out of his pocket for the few months that I’m there.”

For Carey, the trip to the IPL will double as an opportunity to continue improving his performance on the subcontinent.

Regarded as one of Australia’s best players of spin, Carey is well aware of the challenges that will await when India hosts next year’s T20 World Cup.

But while he has firmly established himself as Australia’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the white-ball formats, the South Australian concedes he’s likely to be relegated to the outfield for Delhi behind Indian star Rishabh Pant.

“I’m not sure, but I’d say he’d get first crack at it,” Carey said.

“He’s done pretty well before in the IPL. I think they selected me for that No.5 and No.6 middle-order batting (role), that’s what they targeted.

“I enjoy running around, try and have lots of energy and get the arm warm (but) my shoulder’s not too strong.”

Carey’s focus in the meantime is Wednesday’s ODI in Bloemfontein, with Australia looking to level the series after a 74-run loss in Paarl.

“We were pretty honest in the rooms afterwards,” Carey said.

“(Aaron Finch) doesn’t like to dwell too long on results like that but we need to take the learnings out of that game.

“In a series like this with quite a short turnaround, I have no doubt we’ll respond really strongly.”