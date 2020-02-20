Cargo plane carrying medicines, materials bound for Wuhan to help COVID-19 fight

Staff members arrange living materials bound for Wuhan of central China’s Hubei Province at Zhongchuan International Airport in Lanzhou, northwest China’s Gansu Province, Feb. 19, 2020. A cargo plane bound for the epidemic-hit city of Wuhan took off from here on Wednesday, carrying traditional Chinese medicines, protective materials, food and living materials to help the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) there. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)