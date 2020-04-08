Caring Dalek Warns Humanity of Risks of Coronavirus

Here’s another thing to add to that list of things the BBC has enabled, as perhaps a handful of Doctor Who enthusiasts may be saved from coronavirus death because a dalek told them to stay inside.

Following the advice of the dalek empire is not something we would usually suggest, but we live in desperate times and need allies in this battle. In this case the rogue machine would appear to have the best interests of humans in mind, as it’s rolling the streets telling people to stay at home (on the internet arguing about the strengths and weaknesses of various Doctor Who showrunners) instead of going out:

BILLIE PIPER… WAS… BEEEEEEST. SHE SHOULD COME BAAAAACK. And so on. [YouTube via Doctor Who TV]