Carl Beech invented murderous VIP paedophile ring while hiding his own sick secret

Carl Beech claimed he was abused by some of the most powerful figures in the country.

The former NHS paediatric nurse accused a number of high-profile men of sexually abusing him as part of a VIP paedophile ring in the 70s and 80s.

Lying Beech named a host of alleged abusers, including his stepfather and vile entertainer Jimmy Savile, while also claiming he witnessed three child murders and was subjected to torture methods such as having spiders poured on him and being used as a human dart board.

The Metropolitan Police investigated his allegations, raiding homes and interviewing alleged suspects as part of the staggering £2 million Operation Midland.

However, while he was lying to the police and media, Beech was downloading child abuse imagery and covertly filming a teenage boy.

In a matter of years, he went from front-page victim to convicted paedophile as his own dark secrets were exposed.

Beech first made his lurid allegations to the Metropolitan Police in October 2014, claiming between the age of seven and 16 he was abused by a powerful paedophile ring.

During hours of tearful interviews, Beech told detectives how his late step-father, Army Major Raymond Beech, raped him, then passed him on to generals to be tortured at military bases.

He also claimed he sadistically sexually abused by other prominent figures, naming former prime minister Sir Edward Heath, former Tory MP Harvey Proctor, Normandy veteran Field Marshall Lord Bramall, former Home Secretary Lord Brittan and security chiefs Sir Michael Hanley, the head of MI5, and MI6 boss Sir Maurice Oldfield.

Beech told police that chauffeurs collected him from school and took him to various military sites to be abused – with elaborate punishments such as electrocution being used.

“I couldn’t scream because if you screamed then the chances are one would go in your mouth,” he told detectives about having spiders tipped on his naked body.

One of the most shocking claims was that he witnessed three children being murdered.

He claimed a school friend named Scott was deliberately knocked down and killed, that another boy who might have been the missing teenager Martin Allen was raped and strangled in front of him.

Beech also alleged another youth was battered to death by the ring while several children watched on in horror.

Scotland Yard launched a large-scale murder investigation, codenamed Operation Midland, led by Det Supt Kenny McDonald, who described Beech’s claims as “credible and true”.

He was given gentle handling, help in claiming for criminal compensation and was taken round London looking for the locations of the abuse he had made up.

Beech’s malicious deceit ruined the reputations of those he accused and led the Metropolitan Police to raid the homes of 91-year-old Normandy veteran Field Marshall Lord Bramall – the late Lord Brittan – and former Tory MP Harvey Proctor.

But the police started to find inconsistencies in Beech’s wild claims and could not find any credible witnesses- leading to his undoing.

The Metropolitan Police conducted a “challenge” interview in January 2016, where Beech was questioned over contradictions in his story from his initial interview with Wiltshire Police.

The police made many errors, including failing prioritise the tracing of important witnesses, such as people who worked alongside some of the accused at the relevant time.

Some of them were not initially approached because officers wanted to avoid upsetting Beech, who kept expressing discomfort and pestered them for progress reports.

They were desperate to speak to another alleged abuse victim named ‘Fred’, who communicated to the police via email, but it later transpired that it was Beech himself.

Operation Midland was a disaster and ended when the final living suspect, Mr Proctor, was told he would face no further investigation in March 2016.

The operation ended without a single arrest being made in 18 months – with a staggering cost of £2 million.

Mr Proctor blasted the force, calling the episode “a truly disgraceful chapter in the history of British policing”.

A review of the investigation by Sir Richard Henriques found 43 serious errors and stated Operation Midland should have ended much earlier.

An ex-Metropolitan Police detective, who asked not to be named, said former colleagues had formally started their investigation before getting all of Beech’s statement.

The police source said the investigation should not have begun until a formal statement was made, adding: “Putting it in old-fashioned terms, they launched the inquiry from what they were told by a nutter at the front counter.”

Attention then swiftly turned to Beech himself, with detectives making a horrific discovery at his Gloucester home in November 2016.

Three devices he owned contained hundreds of child sexual abuse images and they discovered he had installed a recording device in a toilet to secretly film a young boy.

Beech, who had volunteered for the NSPCC and was a governor at two local schools, was charged with 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud.

But before his trial at Worcester Crown Court, Beech went on the run and a manhunt started in Sweden.

In October 2018 he was extradited back to the UK after being arrested at Gothenburg station while in possession of a knife and rope.

On the first morning of his trial for child sexual offences in January he pleaded guilty to all counts, but he denied the charges in the larger case, leading to a 12-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The prosecution alleged Beech deliberately and persistently lied to police and fraudulently claimed £22,000 in criminal injuries compensation.

The prosecution described him as a “manipulative paedophile” after telling the jury he has previously admitted downloading indecent images of boys, and voyeurism.

Jenny Hopkins, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said Beech was not a fantasist or a victim, but a “manipulative, prolific, deceitful liar”.

Beech was convicted of 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud, which he denied. at Newcastle Crown Court in July 2019.

Daniel Janner QC, whose father Lord Janner of Braunstone QC faced allegations before he died, said police must be held accountable after a jury returned guilty verdicts for the fantasist.

The comments “gave other fantasists legs to run these things”, Mr Janner said.

“It is the police that have to be held to account for this. Just think of the costs of Operation Midland,” he told PA.

“My father’s wonderful name has been tarnished, and we’ve had to devote ourselves to fighting back.”

Beach is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence.

*The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech airs tonight on BBC Two at 9pm