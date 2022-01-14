Carlisle is switching four elementary schools to online classes on Fridays due to a high number of COVID cases.

Carlisle will switch four elementary schools to online classes on Friday due to a high number of COVID cases.

Due to rising coronavirus case counts in the buildings, the Carlisle Area School District says it will move four of the district’s seven elementary schools to online instruction on Friday.

Bellaire, Mooreland, Mount Holly, and North Dickinson elementary schools are among the schools that have been impacted.

Acting Superintendent Patricia Sanker said in a letter to district families that those schools will continue to offer remote learning on Friday, with the goal of reopening them for in-person instruction on Tuesday, January.

On Friday, all other district schools will be open for in-person instruction as usual.

The decision was made, according to Sanker, because the percentage of students with active positive cases at those schools was at or near the state Department of Health’s five percent threshold for school closure.

Sanker also encouraged parents to talk to their family doctors about getting their children vaccinated, noting that the district’s goal is to reduce active cases in all buildings to less than one percent of the student population.