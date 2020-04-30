Carlos Slim consortium wins tender to build the second section of the Maya Train

AMLO ensures that the Maya Train will promote tourism, work and well-being (Photo: lopezobrador.org.mx)

The consortium led by Carlos Slim, made up of Operadora Cicsa and the Spanish Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (FCC), was the winner of the tender for build the second section of the Maya Train, which runs from Escárcega to Calkiní in Campeche, with an extension of 222 kilometers.

The consortium had the second highest technical score and the same position in the evaluation of the economic score, with 94.06 points out of 100 possible, according to the ruling of the international public tender LO-021W3N003-E51-2020, leaving behind 14 other consortiums where companies such as ICA, Sacyr, and the winning association of Section 1, headed by the Portuguese firm Mota Engil.

The group’s economic proposal was 18 thousand 553 million pesos, including taxes.

In accordance with the guidelines, the signing of the contract and the start of construction of this section will be carried out next May 12. This was reported by the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur), which issued the ruling of the international public tender.

Carlos Slim wins Second Section of the Maya Train

Photo: Dark Quarter

“It obtained the highest score from the sum of the results of the evaluation of the technical proposal and the economic proposal and complies with all the established requirements, so it is resolved that said consortium is the awarded bidder“He mentioned Arturo Ávalos, director of administration and finance of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), in charge of the Maya Train.

Slim’s consortium obtained 45.13 points in its technical proposal and 48.93 in the economic one.

It is worth mentioning that 15 consortiums competed in this tender, but eight proposals were rejected for non-compliance in the prices determined for the development of the works, since they did not add the minimum score in the category of “human resources capacity” and for not adding the necessary minimum of 37.5 points in the general technical proposals.

Among the groups that were evaluated was that of Copasa Public Works and Services Company, with a total of 90.78 points, with an offer of 18,157 million pesos. Also that of the consortium headed by Sacyr Construction Mexico, whose proposal was 21 thousand 422 million pesos and reached a score of 90.28 points.

Fonatur pointed out that 5% of the rights of way are still missing to have the entire route of the project covered (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

First section of the Maya Train

China Communications Construction, winner of the tender for the first section of Maya train, for more than 15 thousand 500 million pesos, accumulated international accusations of corruption and payment of bribes, for which was disabled in 2011 by the World Bank for “fraudulent practices” in the first phase of the project of the national highways of Philippines.

However, Fonatur stressed that the election of the Mota Engil-China Communications consortium it was “the best option in cost and benefit” for the Mexican state.

Also, the chosen offer was reviewed by experts from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), who reviewed the 14 proposals from the other participants and concluded that the Chinese company, “represents the best value for money for Fonatur”.

The procedure, they indicated, “was accompanied by the social witness designated by the Ministry of Public Function“

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities of the Ministry of Healthconsidered to include the projects of the oil port in Dos Bocas, the Maya train, the Felipe Ángeles Airport in Santa Lucía and the Transismic Corridor between economic activities essential that continue to operate despite the pandemic.

