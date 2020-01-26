Carlos Tevez to Man Utd transfer update offered by Argentinian journalist

Carlos Tevez has been linked with a move to Manchester United as the club look for a new striker to replace Marcus Rashford in the short-term

Manchester United’s hunt for January additions took an unusual turn on Thursday when former Old Trafford star Carlos Tevez was linked with a stunning return to the club.

The 35-year-old is back in his native Argentina with Boca Juniors at present.

But reports in Italy claimed United were keen to bring him back to Manchester on a short-term deal, to replace the crocked Marcus Rashford.

Journalists in Argentina have spoken out about the reported interest, with respected Fox Sports correspondent Sebastian ‘chicken’ Vignolo offering his blunt take on the subject.

“It’s smoke, it’s smoke, there’s nothing,” he said live on air.

“Tevez has nothing to do with this move, if someone who was once linked to Tevez, but it’s smoke, it’s a lie, there’s nothing.

“Tevez is focused on trying to win a place in Boca.”

A pretty damning judgement from Vignolo was backed up by United sources also distancing them from the deal on Thursday.

Tevez had an acrimonious United exit in 2009, joining ‘noisy neighbours’ Manchester City in a big-money move.

The striker was shunned by Red Devils supporters and became a villain at Old Trafford.

Back in 2016, Tevez opened up about his decision to join City and insisted that United simply did not make an offer for him.

“With Ferguson nothing happened, it was a normal relationship,” he told Spanish publication Marca.

“I spent two years on loan at United and Ferguson in the last year tells me they will buy the rights for me to stay.

“We reached the Champions League final in Rome and I had no contract on the table, although I had heard about it for a year.

“Then I went to City and they complained, but I had no choice to sign for Manchester [United] and I was free.”