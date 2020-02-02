Carlton AFLW stars Jess and Sarah Hosking hit back at Billy Brownless over controversial comments

Two of AFLW’s biggest stars have hit back at Billy Brownless after he questioned whether girls were strong enough to play football.

Appearing on the reality show, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Brownless said women were more likely to hurt themselves and weren’t ‘built’ for the sport.

But identical twins Jess and Sarah Hosking, 24, who both play for Carlton are determined to prove they can measure up to the men’s teams.

‘I still don’t know if girls should play footy, I’m not sure,’ Brownless said while on the show.

‘I don’t know if they’re built to play footy. It’s not being sexist or anything.

‘The other things with girls is, they get hurt, because they don’t know how to protect themselves. We’re brought up that if there’s a pack, you turn.’

The former AFL star’s comments landed him in hot water with fans.

‘Billy Brownless just peeves off female footballers across the world with his Neanderthal “women aren’t built to play football” comment,’ one fan said, with another viewer responding: ‘Or any female who plays ANY sort! FFS!’

But the Hosking twins said the risk of an injury wasn’t enough to keep them away.

‘I hate living life thinking about the ‘what if? What if I get hurt? What if I don’t do something?’, and I think the same applies for football,’ Jess told the Herald Sun.

‘Women are getting the same injuries in other sports. (Footy is) something we enjoy doing and know the risks of playing. However, it’s not going to stop how hard we go in at a contest.’

Jess was due to start her career in 2017 had to make her debut onto the field a year later than expected due to a shoulder injury.

The 24-year-old was also one of four to be nominated for the Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award which is presented to the player who best represents the sport on and off the field.

Her sister Sarah first stepped onto the field for Carlton in 2017 after being the 19th selection in the 2016 NAB AFLW Draft.

The pair also ran 42 kilometres for the New York Marathon in November.

After just missing out on the 2019 premiership, the twins are hoping to take out the 2020 season that kicks off on Friday.