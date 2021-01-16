Carmen Chu is nominated as San Francisco city administrator

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — U.S. San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday nominated Assessor Carmen Chu to serve as city administrator.

City administrator serves a five-year term, following confirmation by the Board of Supervisors, and is responsible for overseeing more than 25 departments and programs that provide a range of services to the public and other city departments.

“I am proud to nominate Carmen to lead the City Administrator’s Office. She is a committed and well-respected public servant who has a proven track record of delivering results and working to make our government more accessible and equitable for all San Franciscans,” said Breed. “I am confident that we will have the leadership we need to advance our recovery from COVID and move our City forward through this challenging time.”

Chu, a Chinese American politician, has served as the elected assessor for the city and county of San Francisco since 2013. She is also the only Asian American woman elected as assessor in the state of California.

Under her leadership, the Assessor’s Office has successfully reversed a decades-old backlog of assessment cases, while generating over 3.6 billion U.S. dollars in property tax revenue annually to support public services, according to the announcement.

“In each role I’ve served,… I’ve seen the positive and important impact government can have on uplifting people,” said Chu. “The work of the City Administrator is big – it serves as the backbone for our entire city’s operations. I look forward to serving the people of San Francisco in this new role.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Chu has led the Economic Recovery Task Force, which Breed convened to develop strategies to support local businesses and mitigate economic hardships, while setting long-term goals to help San Francisco rebound stronger.

In addition to her responsibilities as a citywide elected official, Chu currently serves on the San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System Board, where she oversees the investments and policies of a 26-billion-dollar public pension system. Enditem